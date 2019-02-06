Trenton authorities report two arrests

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Trenton man Tuesday on an assault charge and another Trenton man on a probation violation.

Thirty-two-year-old John Wayne Chance has been charged with felony third-degree domestic assault. His bond is $15,000 cash only, and he is scheduled for the Associate Division of circuit court February 13th.

Court documents accuse Chance of causing physical pain to a family or household member by kicking the person in the face causing a broken bloody nose and a cut lip.

Thirty-two-year-old Clifford Eric Dean Neff has been accused of violating his probation on an original charge of felony operating a vehicle on a highway without a valid license—third and subsequent offense. His bond is $15,000 cash only, and his probation was suspended.

Neff is scheduled for Division One of circuit court February 14th.