Trenton Area Ministerial Alliance to hold soup supper prior to Missouri Day Opening Ceremonies

The Trenton Area Ministerial Alliance will hold a soup supper before the Missouri Day Opening Ceremonies the evening of October 14th. Both events will be at the First Baptist Church of Trenton.

The soup supper will go from 5 to 7 o’clock. Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce President Debbie Carman:

Retired teacher Barb Cox will be the master of ceremonies and speak at the opening ceremonies, which start at 7 o’clock. Winners of the window, yard and porch, and coloring contests will be announced.

Carman notes the Trenton High School Choir will perform at the First Baptist Church the night of October 14th following the Missouri Day Opening Ceremonies.

