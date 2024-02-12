Trenton Area Ministerial Alliance to hold fundraiser

Share To Your Social Network

The Trenton Area Ministerial Alliance has announced a fundraiser set for February 23 to benefit the Good Samaritan Fund. This ministry assists individuals in their time of need, particularly with paying utility bills.

The event will feature a baked potato bar and homemade pie auction at the First Assembly of God Church activity center located on East 11th Street in Trenton. Chili and a potato bar will be served from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on the night of February 23. Attendees are welcome to eat and contribute any amount they wish.

Michael Witten of Trenton will serve as the auctioneer. A homemade pie will be auctioned off every 15 minutes during the event, which is aptly named “Sharing of the Heart.”

Related