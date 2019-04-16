Trenton Area Ministerial Alliance invites community to Good Friday service

The community is invited to hear area ministers speak on Jesus’s journey to the cross at the Trenton Area Ministerial Alliance’s Good Friday Service.

The service will be at the Ketcham Community Center in Trenton Friday night at 7 o’clock.

Ministerial Alliance Vice President Josh Gottman says the goal is to leave attendees anticipating Jesus’s resurrection on Sunday. Choirs from several churches will perform, including from 10th Street Baptist, First Assembly of God, First Christian, Hodge Presbyterian, and First Baptist Children’s Choir.

A few community members will also provide special music and a free will offering will be taken for the Good Samaritan Fund, a ministry to help residents pay for utilities.

Gottman expects the service to last about an hour.