The Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce will hold a food drive to benefit the Community Food Pantry of Grundy County.

Canned food and non-perishable items will be accepted at the Trenton Hy-Vee on July 15th from 4 to 7 o’clock.

Contact the Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce for more information at 660-359-4324.

