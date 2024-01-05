Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce plans marketing related luncheon

Local News, News January 5, 2024 Tom Johnson
Trenton Chamber of Commerce
Share
Tweet
Print
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
More

The Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce will hold a Lunch and Learn with Amplify Creative.  A representative from the digital marketing agency will be in the conference room at BTC Bank in Trenton on Wednesday, February 21st at noon.

Topics will include free and cost-effective tools for digital marketing, why a business should be online to succeed, and social media and digital marketing solutions for businesses on a budget.

Lasagna with sides will be served.  The cost will be $10 for the Lunch and Learn on February 21st.

RSVP by February 12th by calling the Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce at (660) 359-4324.

Post Views: 64
Share
Tweet
Print
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
More

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , ,
Avatar

http://www.kttn.com