Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce plans marketing related luncheon

The Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce will hold a Lunch and Learn with Amplify Creative. A representative from the digital marketing agency will be in the conference room at BTC Bank in Trenton on Wednesday, February 21st at noon.

Topics will include free and cost-effective tools for digital marketing, why a business should be online to succeed, and social media and digital marketing solutions for businesses on a budget.

Lasagna with sides will be served. The cost will be $10 for the Lunch and Learn on February 21st.

RSVP by February 12th by calling the Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce at (660) 359-4324.