The Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce is moving forward with its annual Trick or Treat Night.

Chamber President Debbie Carman reports the event will not be held in the Rock Barn this year. A committee plans to hold the event in the livestock pavilion in the Rock Barn area on the evening of October 26, 2020. Specific times have not been announced.

Carman plans for children to still wear their costumes and receive treats.

