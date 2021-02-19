Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce invites businesses to celebrate NCMC

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

The Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce invites businesses and individuals to celebrate North Central Missouri College Pirate Pride by participating in the college’s Homecoming Spirit Week next week.

Show Me Monday involves dressing in hometown gear and colors. Dress up as a movie, TV show, or book character Tuesday. Jersey Day is Wednesday, and everyone is invited to wear jerseys or attire from their favorite teams. Dress to impress as part of Dress for Success Thursday. Celebrate NCMC Homecoming by wearing pirate gear Friday as part of Pirate for Life.

The NCMC Student Senate and Alumni Association sponsor spirit week.

Participating businesses and community members who submit photos to [email protected], on Snapchat at ncmc_pirates, or on Instagram at ncmcpirates will be eligible to win a prize.

Homecoming and Alumni Appreciation Day will be on February 27th. Activities will begin at the Ketcham Community Center of Trenton at 2 o’clock with the Lady Pirates and Pirates playing Metropolitan Community College. Activities will be live-streamed on piratesdigitalmedia.com.

