Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce is still accepting teams for October 30th’s Halloween Scavenger Hunt. Teams of two to six members can sign up before the event, which will start at 7 o’clock at night.

Chamber President Debbie Carman says team leaders will receive a text message at that time with clues for 15 Trenton area locations. Teams will take pictures at each location and send them to a designated phone number.

The first three teams to send back pictures from every location will receive cash prizes. First place will receive $100, second place $75, and third $50. Teams can pick up the prizes at the chamber office next week.

An online registration form for October 30th’s Halloween Scavenger Hunt is available on the chamber website. The entry fee of $15 per team will be paid through PayPal.

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares