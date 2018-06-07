Trenton Aquatics Center reports highest attendance since 2010

The Trenton Park Board approved the purchase of a lifeguard stand for the Trenton Family Aquatic Center at its meeting Wednesday evening.

The lifeguard stand will be purchased from Recreonics for $2,470. Aquatic Center Manager Alexis Whitney reported a lifeguard stand bottom had cracked and needed to be replaced. She was told she could not just order the bottom part, and that is why a whole stand will be purchased. It will take about two weeks for the stand to be shipped.

Whitney reported 40 employees are working at the aquatic center this year, 23 of which returned. She said 28 pool parties have been scheduled so far.

There has been an average of 208 attendees at the pool each day, which is up from last year. Three hundred eighteen people came to the aquatic center on opening day, which Whitney noted is the highest attendance for opening day since her records go back to 2010. She said the center has sold 82 season family passes, 52 single passes, and 14 senior passes. She noted the number of family and single passes is up from last year, while senior pass sales are about even.

Whitney reported that swim lessons will be held at the pool. The first session will be held June 18th through 29th in the mornings, and the second session will be held July 9th through 20th in the mornings. Preschool and water babies will be held Tuesday and Thursday evenings in July.

Whitney said the depth markers around the pool were repainted prior to the pool opening.

Park Superintendent Jason Shuler said Whitney is doing a great job as aquatic center manager. He expressed appreciation for Trenton Boy Scout Troop 97 for raking and cleaning the leaves out of the pool and deck area. He also expressed appreciation to Whitney and her staff for cleaning any remaining leaves and debris out of the pool and the bathhouse. Shuler reported that he checks the pool twice a day each day to make sure things are running well.

Tree stumps have been ground and cleaned up, and the park department has planted 10 Wildfire Blackgum trees in Moberly and Gladys Grimes parks. Trees in Eastside Park have been mulched, and trees are being mulched at Moberly Park. Shuler reported the park department received its bare root trees, planted them in grow pots, and placed them in the nursery. He said he has irrigates the trees in the nursery one to two times each week depending on temperatures. The trees will be planted in the fall.

A retaining wall is being built on the east side of the fall zone in Moberly Park to keep the fall material in place. The footing has been dug and poured, and a two-foot retaining wall is being formed.

Shuler mentioned he has lights to install in the Burleigh Grimes bathrooms as well as a breaker panel for the concessions and bathrooms. Park Board President Duane Helmandollar said there is no true plan for the bathrooms, but something will be done. He noted they would be “dressed up a bit”.

Helmandollar announced that the Boy Scouts will hold a Flag Day Ceremony at Moberly Park Sunday, June 10 during the afternoon at 2 o’clock. He also announced that money donated in memory of Celia Vaughn will be used for tree planting by the walking trail by the high school.

The next Trenton Park Board meeting will be held July 11th due to the first Wednesday of the month being July 4th and the Independence Day holiday.

