Trenton and Chillicothe school districts cancel classes for Thursday and Friday

The Trenton R-9 School District will not be in session on January 20th or 21st due to inclement weather and student and staff illnesses. Classes will resume on January 24th for Trenton R-9.

Trenton High School reports practices and activities will still be held on January 19th. Practices for January 20th and 21st are canceled. Activities for January 20th will be canceled and not rescheduled. Girls wrestling at Brookfield on January 21st has been canceled.

Activities for January 22nd will be decided on January 21st. Notification will be made on January 21st through Trenton R-9’s website and social media pages.

January 21st’s Courtwarming basketball game against Milan will be rescheduled. The Courtwarming Dance has been rescheduled for January 29th from 9 to 11 p.m.

The Chillicothe R-2 School District and Grand River Technical School will not be in session on January 20th or 21st due to predicted wind chills. There is also a large number of ill and absent students and staff. No virtual instruction will be offered.

Classes will resume for Chillicothe R-2 and Grand River Tech on January 24th.

