The Trenton and Chillicothe police departments are warning of scams related to Medicare and government officials.

The Trenton Police advise you to hang up if someone calls claiming to be from Medicare and asks for your social security number or bank information to get a new card or benefits. Residents are asked to not provide personal information to a caller like that.

The calls can be spoofed, so they look like they are from Medicare when they are not. Police warn you cannot trust your caller ID.

Anyone who receives a call with a Medicare impostor is asked to report it by calling 1-800-MEDICARE and visiting ftc.gov/complaint.

The Chillicothe Police Department advises that it has received several reports in reference to arrest warrants being issued, social security information being requested, and family members being sought for money. The police note law enforcement will not call requesting money or tell you it needs money for an arrest warrant.

Residents are asked to never provide personal information over the phone, including social security numbers, bank account information, and addresses.

Anyone who has received a call from someone claiming to be a government official wanting money is asked to report it to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center at ic3.gov.

