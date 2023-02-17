Trenton administrative, utility and finance committees to meet February 21st

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Trenton administrative, utility, and finance committees will meet at Trenton City Hall on February 21st. The meetings will be available on Zoom.

The Administrative Committee will hold a discussion at 5:30 pm about smoking marijuana in public.

The Utility Committee will hear reports from departments and the utility director at 6 pm.

The Finance Committee will hold a budget workshop on February 21st after the Utility Committee meeting. The workshop will regard water and sewer distribution, the water plant, and the sewer plant.

