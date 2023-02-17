Trenton administrative, utility and finance committees to meet February 21st

Local News February 17, 2023 KTTN News
Trenton Municipal Utilities (TMU) or Trenton City Hall
The Trenton administrative, utility, and finance committees will meet at Trenton City Hall on February 21st. The meetings will be available on Zoom.

The Administrative Committee will hold a discussion at 5:30 pm about smoking marijuana in public.

The Utility Committee will hear reports from departments and the utility director at 6 pm.

The Finance Committee will hold a budget workshop on February 21st after the Utility Committee meeting. The workshop will regard water and sewer distribution, the water plant, and the sewer plant.

