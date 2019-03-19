Three city council committees have meetings tonight (Tuesday, March 19th) at the Trenton City Hall with each meeting open to the public.

The series of meetings begins with the Finance Committee at 6 o’clock, the utility committee meets at 6:30 and the administrative committee meeting begins at 7 o’clock. Members of the Trenton City Council serve on each of the committees, so, in effect, all members of the Council should be at the meetings tonight.

The Finance Committee is scheduled to discuss the 2019-20 Trenton Municipal Utility budget. The draft shows revenues from electric, water, and wastewater combined to total more than $13,889,000. Expenses at TMU from the three departments are projected to top $10,368,000. After depreciation is taken into account, the net revenue during the one year period is estimated to be more than $1,946,000.

When the utility board meets, three bids will be considered for purchase of pad and pole mount transformers. Also scheduled is a review of the monthly financials.

The agenda for the Administrative Committee includes discussion of an ordinance regarding snow removal from the sidewalks as well as animal boarding. Members will look at a proposal from Doctor Dale Alumbaugh doing business as Affordable Veterinary Care of Trenton as well as the first offer submitted to the city which is the proposed renewal of a contract with the Green Hills Animal Shelter.