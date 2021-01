Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Trenton Administrative Committee next week will discuss cleaning snow from sidewalks along the Ninth Street Bridge.

The committee will meet at the Trenton City Hall on the evening of February 2nd at 6 o’clock. The public will not physically be allowed at the meeting, but the meeting can be watched on Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/88057907260.

The agenda also includes a discussion of a request from Adam Clear concerning city versus state laws for reptiles.

Related