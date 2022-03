Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

A discussion on Trenton’s breed-specific dog ordinance has been scheduled for a meeting Tuesday night, March 8, 2022, of the Administrative Committee to the Trenton City Council.

The public meeting begins at 6:30 pm at the Trenton City Hall.

Members of the administrative committee are David Mlika, Robert Romesberg, Danny Brewer, and Kevin Klinginsmith.

Councilman Lance Otto, a few months ago, vowed to research the issue of possibly lifting bans on specific dog breeds.

