Trenton Administrative Committee agenda calls for discussion of water and sewer service connection policy

The Trenton Administrative Committee next week will discuss the water and sewer service connection policy.

The board will meet at the Trenton City Hall on the evening of Tuesday, October 13th at 6 o’clock. The public will not physically be allowed into the meeting, but the meeting can be viewed on Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/81700899017.

There is also to be a discussion of a budget change for north apron concrete for the fire station, surplus sale items, downtown parking along Main Street, and a sidewalk to the newer Dollar General from Fourth Street west to the store. An administrator’s report is also on the agenda for Tuesday, October 13th’s Trenton Administrative Committee meeting.

