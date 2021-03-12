Trenton Administrative and Utility committees to meet on March 16

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Trenton Administrative and Utility committees will meet on March 16th to discuss various topics.

The Administrative Committee’s agenda for the meeting at city hall that evening at 5 o’clock includes an exotic animal ordinance, airport hangar buildings, rental inspections, and surplus bikes.

The Trenton Utility Committee will discuss the February storm event at the city hall on March 16th at 6 p.m. Other items on the agenda include department reports, a director’s update, and a review of monthly financial reports.

The public will not physically be allowed into either meeting, but the public can watch the meetings on Zoom. The Administrative Committee meeting can be watched at us02web.zoom.u/j/81507863986. The Utility Committee meeting can be watched at us02web.zoom.us/j/89859761019. Copy and paste the links to the Zoom meetings into a web browser to avoid errors.

Related