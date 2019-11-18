Tree trimming begins throughout the city of Trenton

Beginning today and running through next month, Trenton Municipal Utilities has announced tree trimming will be done in the various areas within the city of Trenton.

Asplundh Tree Expert Company is trimming trees via a contract with the city of Trenton. The company will be working on trees and branches that are described as interfering with power lines and with the potential of creating safety hazards and causing power outages.

TMU reports all work is performed by trained, qualified arborists.

Persons with questions or concerns on the tree trimming are to contact Brad Griffin, the electric department’s distribution supervisor at Trenton Municipal Utilities. The phone number is (660) 359-3215.

