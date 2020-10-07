Traversing Troubling Times: Practical Preparedness, for Now event to be held in Coffey

Information on a variety of topics will be shared during an event in Coffey. Traversing Troubling Times: Practical Preparedness, for Now, will be held at the Old School at 309 Route B October 17th from 10 to 3 o’clock.

Individuals considered to be experts will talk about emotional preparation, alternate energy, spiritual preparedness, herbs and remedies, childbirth, drinkable water, clothing, safety, alternative education, and freeze-drying foods and food storage. Local sources and resources will be provided.

Admission is free to the event in Coffey on October 17th.

More information can be obtained by contacting Darlene Hopkins at 620-272-4822, Margaret Ida Hubbard at 801-828-7400, or Denis Farley at 816-284-1916.

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares