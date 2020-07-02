Traveling photo exhibit with photos of surrounding area to stop in Chillicothe

A traveling exhibit marking the Missouri Bicentennial with selected photos from Livingston and surrounding counties will stop in Chillicothe. A public reception will be held at the Sliced Bread Innovation Center the afternoon of Friday, July 3rd from 4 to 6 o’clock to honor photographers who submitted photos. There will be remarks at 4:30.

The My Missouri 2021 exhibit will be open to the public Thursday, July 2nd through July 22nd. The Missouri 2021 team has developed a digital exhibition for viewing at missouri2021.org.

Representatives from the State Historical Society of Missouri selected 200 photos from nearly 1,000 submissions for the exhibition. The photos represent aspects of the state’s physical and cultural landscape. They showcase the geographic and cultural diversity of the state throughout the seasons.

