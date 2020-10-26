Travel trailer a complete loss after burning on Highway 36 near Mooresville

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A travel trailer is considered to be a complete loss after a fire on Highway 36 west of Mooresville on Friday.

Chillicothe Fire Lieutenant Jonathon Nolan reports the Chillicothe Fire Department was dispatched to a mutual aid fire call and found the trailer fully involved with fire. Mooresville Fire and law enforcement were already on the scene.

Nolan says Mooresville Fire applied water and requested Chillicothe Fire apply water from a one and three-quarter-inch line. Chillicothe used 750 gallons of water on the travel trailer to extinguish the fire.

Firefighters contacted the owner, identified as Ashley Hufft of Independence, who reportedly said he had problems with the trailer the morning of Friday, October 23rd, so he left it on the side of the highway.

The Chillicothe Fire Department was at the scene for about 20 minutes.

