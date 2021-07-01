Trash truck backs into path of big rig injuring Colorado woman

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports a Colorado woman sustained minor injuries when a trash truck backed into the path of a tractor-trailer two miles east of Reger on July 1, 2021.

An ambulance transported the driver of the big rig, 52-year-old Kerrie Revis of Highland Ranch, Colorado, to Sullivan County Memorial Hospital. No injuries were reported for trash truck driver 48-year-old Michael Christy of Bevier.

The 18-wheeler traveled west on Highway 6 before the crash.

Both drivers wore seatbelts, and the big rig received extensive damage while the trash truck received minor damage.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene of the crash.

