Trash and debris top nuisance complaints in Trenton

The Trenton Police Department reports that eight nuisance incidents have been filed for the year so far, as of February 26, marking a decrease of one from the number reported from January through February 27, 2023.

A nuisance summary reveals that the greatest number of complaints involved trash and debris, with five incidents. Two complaints were related to unregistered vehicles, and one involved the open storage of a disabled vehicle.

All eight incidents are active. There are four nuisance-related cases on the court docket.

