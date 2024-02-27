Trash and debris top nuisance complaints in Trenton

Local News February 27, 2024
The Trenton Police Department reports that eight nuisance incidents have been filed for the year so far, as of February 26, marking a decrease of one from the number reported from January through February 27, 2023.

A nuisance summary reveals that the greatest number of complaints involved trash and debris, with five incidents. Two complaints were related to unregistered vehicles, and one involved the open storage of a disabled vehicle.

All eight incidents are active. There are four nuisance-related cases on the court docket.

