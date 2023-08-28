Tragic drowning incident claims Life of 2-year-old at Lake of the Ozarks

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

On Sunday, August 27, 2023, a 2-year-old boy from Fairview Heights, Illinois, was found drowned at Lake of the Ozarks.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol, led by Trooper. M.M. Guinnip (#310), responded to the scene at 9:45 a.m. near the 18.8 + 7.4-mile mark on the Grand Glaize Arm of the lake.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the young victim wandered away from his family and was later discovered in the water. When the child was discovered, he was not wearing a flotation device.

He was transported to Lake Regional Hospital by ambulance, but upon arrival at Lake Regional Hospital, the child was pronounced deceased at 11:30 a.m. by Dr. Angela Clay.

Park Rangers J. Walker (R26) and K.N. Robertson (R28) assisted the Missouri State Highway Patrol in the investigation.

Related