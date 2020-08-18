Traffic to switch at the Thompson River Bridge on Route 190 west of Chillicothe

The next stage of a bridge deck replacement project will bring about a traffic switch. The project, led by contractors from Comanche Construction Inc., working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, has been active since early March on Route 190 at the Thompson River Bridge just west of Chillicothe.

Work on one half of the bridge deck is now complete and traffic will switch on Monday, August 24, allowing contractors to work on the other half of the bridge. Construction is staged to allow one lane of traffic over the bridge, with a 10-foot width restriction. Motorists are advised to pay attention, use caution, and follow all construction signs and traffic control.

Contractors plan to have the bridge open to two-way traffic by Thanksgiving. As with all construction, work is weather-permitting, and schedules are subject to change.

