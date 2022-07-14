Traffic stop results in arrest of Chillicothe man for drugs and endangering the welfare of a child

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox has released information on a traffic stop last week that led to the arrest of a Chillicothe man.

Twenty-four-year-old Noah Joseph Shaw was arrested July 5th on two counts of alleged felony delivery of a controlled substance and one count of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child involving drugs. He was incarcerated at the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail and released on his own recognizance on July 7th. Online court information shows he is next scheduled for court on August 3rd.

Cox reports Sergeant Dustin Woelfle was assigned on a traffic enforcement overtime project on July 5th, and the first vehicle he checked was speeding on Washington Street at 60 miles per hour in a 35 zone.

The vehicle stop resulted in the search of the vehicle for a drug or drugs due to probable cause. It also resulted in the seizure of alleged marijuana in multiple packages, THC wax, and THC vapes as well as $4,525 in cash. Cox notes there was no evidence indicating the items were for personal use.

He adds there was a small child in the vehicle near the evidence before the seizure.