Traffic stop by Caldwell County deputy results in arrest and seizure of drugs and cash

Local News September 7, 2021 KTTN News
Caldwell County Sheriff's seizure of cash and drugs
A traffic stop in Caldwell County resulted in what the sheriff’s department called the arrest of one suspect following the seizure of drugs and cash.

Early Sunday morning, around 2:11 am, a Caldwell County sheriff’s deputy conducted a motor vehicle stop. The investigation resulted in the seizure of 27 grams of heroin, 17 point three grams of methamphetamine, and $1,836 in cash.

Taken into custody was a 51-year-old white male; however, authorities at the time have not released the individual’s name.

