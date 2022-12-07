Traffic shift planned today for Highway 65 bridge over Highway 6 in Trenton

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Grundy County Highway 65 bridge over Highway 6 in Trenton is currently undergoing a rehabilitation project. Contractors from Capital Paving & Construction, LLC, working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, are constructing the rehabilitation in two stages.

Stage one began in October 2022. The bridge was narrowed to one lane with temporary traffic signals directing motorists through the work zone while crews worked in the closed lane. Stage one is coming to an end and traffic will be shifted to the newly completed side for stage two. Temporary traffic signals will continue to direct motorists through the work zone.

The traffic shift will begin at 8 a.m.Wednesday, Dec. 7, and should be complete by 4 p.m. the same day. During the shift, barricades will be moved from one side of the road to the other and traffic may be stopped briefly. Motorists should expect delays.

This single-lane work zone is expected to remain in place through the end of the project, which is expected to continue through early January 2023.

