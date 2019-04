All public safety agencies are invited to a traffic incident management training in Cameron this month.

The free training at the Cameron Fire Department the night of April 19th from 6 to 10 o’clock will cover quick and safe clearance of traffic incident scenes; prompt, reliable, and open communication; and motorist and responder safeguards.

Space is limited, and RSVP is required by contacting Mo-Kan at 816-233-3144.