Traffic Alert: U.S. Route 63 and Adair County Route J to either close or be reduced to one lane

Local News September 22, 2019 KTTN News
Traffic Alert

Weather permitting, MoDOT will be doing work on the following routes in Adair County.

U.S. Route 63 – Sept. 24-25, 2019: Traffic will be reduced to one lane on the northbound side from 1 mile north of Adair County Route P to 0.80-mile south of Benton Way for pavement repairs. There will be a 10-foot width restriction in place while the work is completed between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Adair County Route J – Sept. 30, 2019: The road will be closed from Normal Mound Way to Paultown Way for a culvert replacement. Work will be completed between 8:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m that day.

For the closure, motorists will need to use alternate routes.

Post Views: 91
Share12
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Email
Pin
Share
12 Shares

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Avatar

About KTTN News