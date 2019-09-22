Traffic Alert: U.S. Route 63 and Adair County Route J to either close or be reduced to one lane

Weather permitting, MoDOT will be doing work on the following routes in Adair County.

U.S. Route 63 – Sept. 24-25, 2019: Traffic will be reduced to one lane on the northbound side from 1 mile north of Adair County Route P to 0.80-mile south of Benton Way for pavement repairs. There will be a 10-foot width restriction in place while the work is completed between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Adair County Route J – Sept. 30, 2019: The road will be closed from Normal Mound Way to Paultown Way for a culvert replacement. Work will be completed between 8:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m that day.

For the closure, motorists will need to use alternate routes.

