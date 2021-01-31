Tractor-trailer truck crashes on Highway 11 near Brunswick

Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports a Salisbury man sustained minor injuries when the semi-trailer truck he drove failed to negotiate a turn and overturned about two miles north of Brunswick on Friday afternoon, January 29th.

Fifty-four-year-old Robin Lamb was treated at the scene.

The truck was turning on to Iowas Road from Highway 11 when the trailer slid off the side of the road and hit the ditch. The vehicle came to rest on its side.

Damage was reported as moderate and Lamb was wearing a seat belt.

The Chariton County Sheriff’s Department and Ambulance assisted at the scene of the crash.

