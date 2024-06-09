Tractor-trailer fire closes northbound I-35 in Harrison County

Share To Your Social Network

On Friday evening, June 7th, the Highway Patrol announced that a section of Interstate 35 in Harrison County was reopened after a tractor-trailer fire.

The incident was first reported around 2:45 p.m., with the northbound lanes blocked at the 106-mile marker. As a result, northbound traffic was diverted onto U.S. Highway 69 at Exit 106, with the option to rejoin I-35 at the 114-mile marker.

By approximately 6:30 p.m., the Patrol confirmed that the fire had been extinguished and the northbound lanes were cleared and reopened.

No injuries were reported.

Related