Tractor trailer collides with Kia at intersection on Highway 24 in Brunswick

State News September 18, 2024 Digital Correspondent
18 Wheel Truck accident or big rig
Share To Your Social Network
12            
3
Shares

A two-vehicle accident occurred on September 17, 2024, at 7:57 a.m. on Highway 24 at Highway Y in Brunswick, Missouri.

According to reports, a 2010 Kia Sportage, driven by 39-year-old Joshua L. Brown of Salisbury, Missouri, was attempting to make a left turn and failed to yield. Brown’s vehicle was struck on the passenger side by a 2007 International tractor trailer driven by Larry D. Fox, 59, of Brunswick, Missouri.

The Kia Sportage sustained total damage and was towed by Mel Tipton Towing of Keytesville. Fox’s tractor trailer had minor damage and was driven from the scene. Both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

Two juveniles in Brown’s vehicle were seriously injured. A 14-year-old male and a 16-year-old female, both from Salisbury, Missouri, were transported by Chariton County Ambulance to University Hospital in Columbia for treatment. Both juveniles were reported to have been wearing seat belts.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Chariton County Sheriff’s Department.

Post Views: 191

Share To Your Social Network
12            
3
Shares
 
3
Shares
12           

Sharing

Digital Correspondent

https://www.kttn.com/

This article was written by our Digital Correspondent, or the Artificial Intelligence engine Chat GPT (https://openai.com/). We provide all of the pertinent information related to the articile we want, such as a news release or information provided by one of the KTTN/KGOZ staff, and the AI engine then writes the article from a prompt. If the information is provided by a news release, credit is generally given to the person, entity or organization that provided the news release. The final article is then examined by a real person and edited to fit our format for either the KTTN website or for broadcast on one of, or all three of our stations.