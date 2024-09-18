Tractor trailer collides with Kia at intersection on Highway 24 in Brunswick

A two-vehicle accident occurred on September 17, 2024, at 7:57 a.m. on Highway 24 at Highway Y in Brunswick, Missouri.

According to reports, a 2010 Kia Sportage, driven by 39-year-old Joshua L. Brown of Salisbury, Missouri, was attempting to make a left turn and failed to yield. Brown’s vehicle was struck on the passenger side by a 2007 International tractor trailer driven by Larry D. Fox, 59, of Brunswick, Missouri.

The Kia Sportage sustained total damage and was towed by Mel Tipton Towing of Keytesville. Fox’s tractor trailer had minor damage and was driven from the scene. Both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

Two juveniles in Brown’s vehicle were seriously injured. A 14-year-old male and a 16-year-old female, both from Salisbury, Missouri, were transported by Chariton County Ambulance to University Hospital in Columbia for treatment. Both juveniles were reported to have been wearing seat belts.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Chariton County Sheriff’s Department.

