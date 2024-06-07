Tractor destroyed in hayfield fire near Trenton

Share To Your Social Network

A tractor was destroyed in a fire in a hayfield near Trenton on Wednesday evening, June 5. Grundy County Rural Firefighter James Knight reported that the fire damaged a Kubota M5 tractor and the contents inside the cab.

Knight said the tractor, owned by David and Amy Kurtz, was fully engulfed in flames when the fire protection district arrived at 315 Southwest 27th Street.

Firefighters used a one-inch booster line and a one-and-three-quarter-inch attack line to extinguish the fire. They also conducted an overhaul to check for remaining flames.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the tractor fire is undetermined.

Grundy County Rural firefighters were on the scene for about an hour. The Trenton Fire Department and Grundy County Ambulance assisted with the incident.

