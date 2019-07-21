Tractor destroyed by fire on Friday afternoon

A tractor is considered a total loss after a fire in Livingston County on Friday afternoon.

Chillicothe Fire Captain Derrick Allen reports an engine and two firefighters arrived at 15600 LIV 432 to find a midsize tractor completely consumed by fire. There was also hydraulic fluid leaking from below the cab on fire, which he says “took some time to extinguish.”

Firefighters used about 800 gallons of water to extinguish the tractor and some hay bales nearby as a precaution. The owner of the tractor is listed as David McDonald.

The Chillicothe Fire Department was at the scene for about 40 minutes.