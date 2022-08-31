Tractor cruise planned for September 16th in Princeton

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

One of the activities planned for Calamity Jane Days in Princeton is a tractor cruise. Participants will meet at the Mercer County Fair Barn on September 16th at 7:30 am. Coffee and donuts will be available.

Tractors will start their 30-mile ride at 9 o’clock. They will go through Princeton, head west on U. S. Highway 136, turn onto Route P, and stop at the Bethel Church for lunch. Tractors will then head towards Lake Paho for a break before going back to the Princeton Square. Tractors will arrive at the Princeton Square at 4:30 pm for awards and a celebration.

The Princeton Chamber of Commerce will serve a meal from 5 to 7 pm. Homemade ice cream and dessert will be available.

There will be music by High Strung as well as folk music. Anyone coming for the music is asked to bring a lawn chair.

More information on the Calamity Jane Days Tractor Cruise on September 16th can be obtained by contacting Dwayne Place at 660-953-0661 or Duane DeMoss at 660-748-3977.