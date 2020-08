The highway patrol reported a tractor was still in gear when it was being “jump-started,” began moving, running over a resident of Sumner.

Sixty-one-year-old Gregory Dougherty of Sumner received serious injuries and was transported to University Hospital in Columbia.

The accident happened Wednesday morning on Fulbright Road in northwest Chariton County, four miles east of Sumner.

Assistance at the scene of the incident was provided by the Chariton County Sheriff’s Department.

