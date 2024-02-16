Tractor and pickup crash at intersection east of Hamilton

Share To Your Social Network

A traffic accident on Sunset Road at the intersection with Washington Drive, two miles east of Hamilton, Missouri, resulted in minor injuries for two residents on February 16, 2024, at approximately 2:20 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The crash involved a 2016 Case tractor, driven by 56-year-old Gary M. Carman of Hamilton, and a 2018 Chevrolet 1500, operated by 23-year-old Caitlyn E. Thompson, also from Hamilton. Reports indicate that the tractor was traveling south on Sunset Road while the Chevrolet was headed east on Washington Drive. The tractor entered the intersection and collided with the Chevrolet, causing both vehicles to come to a halt facing southeast and blocking the intersection.

Caitlyn E. Thompson sustained minor injuries in the collision and was transported to Liberty Hospital by Cameron Ambulance. She was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident. Gary M. Carman, who also was not using a seat belt, did not suffer any injuries and was able to drive the tractor from the scene. The Chevrolet 1500 driven by Thompson suffered total damage and was towed by Legacy Tow.

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department assisted at the scene of the accident.

