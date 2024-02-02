Tractor and car collide on Highway 61, leaving one seriously injured

In an incident on Wednesday morning on Highway 61, one mile north of LaGrange, Missouri, an accident occurred involving a 2002 Toyota Echo and a 2023 John Deere tractor. The crash, which took place at approximately 8:39 a.m., resulted in severe injuries for a Canton resident.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Sandra J. Eccles, 77, of Canton, Missouri, was driving the Toyota Echo southbound when her vehicle collided with the rear of the John Deere tractor, operated by Jeffrey D. Mayes, 41, of Ewing, Missouri. Both drivers were reported to have been wearing their seat belts at the time of the accident.

Sandra Eccles sustained serious injuries and was transported by Lewis County Ambulance to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Illinois, for treatment. The tractor sustained moderate damage and was removed by the owner, while the Toyota Echo suffered total damage and was towed from the scene.

The Missouri Department of Transportation, LaGrange Police Department, Canton Fire Department, and LaGrange Fire Department assisted at the scene.