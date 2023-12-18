Toyota slowing to avoid animal rear-ended by big rig on I-29 near Mound City

A two-vehicle accident occurred on Interstate 29 near the 72.2-mile marker, about 12 miles south of Mound City, at approximately 6:05 p.m. on December 17, 2023. The collision involved a 2017 Toyota Sienna and a 2023 Peterbilt.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Toyota, driven by 43-year-old Hamed A. Baher from Olathe, Kansas, slowed down to avoid an animal on the roadway. Subsequently, the Peterbilt, operated by 65-year-old Miguel A. Guzman from Miami, Florida, collided with the rear of the Toyota.

The impact caused the Toyota to veer off the road, striking a mile marker sign and coming to rest facing northwest. The Peterbilt managed to come to a controlled stop on the southbound shoulder. Baher was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident and sustained no injuries. However, a passenger in the Toyota, 37-year-old Arian A. Baher, also from Olathe, Kansas, suffered minor injuries despite wearing a seat belt. She was transported by Atchison Holt EMS to Mosaic Life Care in Saint Joseph for treatment.

The Toyota Sienna suffered total damage and was towed from the scene by Blue Knight Towing, while the Peterbilt sustained minor damage and was driven from the scene.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted by Trooper R.A. Matthews and the Holt County Sheriff’s Office in managing the incident.

