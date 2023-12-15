Toyota Camry and Peterbilt Truck collide on Highway 36 injuring Callao woman

In a morning mishap on Missouri’s Highway 36, Donna M. Travis, a 38-year-old resident of Callao, Missouri, sustained minor injuries following a collision involving her vehicle, a 2016 Toyota Camry, and a 2005 Peterbilt truck. The accident occurred on December 15, 2023, at approximately 7:40 a.m., one mile east of Callao.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Peterbilt truck, driven by 42-year-old Michael J. Kirchhoff from Hardy, Nebraska, was overtaking the Toyota Camry when it made a lane change and collided with Travis’s vehicle. The impact caused the Camry to veer off the left side of the road, coming to rest in the median. Both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the collision.

Travis was transported by Macon County Ambulance to Samaritan Hospital for treatment of her injuries.

Kirchhoff, whose truck sustained minor damage, was able to drive away from the scene. The Toyota Camry, however, suffered total damage and was towed by Stills Towing.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by Corporal Porter, Macon County Ambulance, and the Callao Fire Department.