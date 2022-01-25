Total number of nuisance incidents in Trenton decrease

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Nineteen fewer nuisance incidents were filed in Trenton in 2021 than in 2020.

The Trenton Police Department reports 104 incidents were filed in 2021. The greatest number involving grass and weeds with 48 instances. At the end of 2021, 19 incidents were active, 63 had been cleared, and 22 had been prosecuted.

Four nuisance incidents had been filed so far this year as of January 24, 2022, which is an increase of one compared to the same period in January 2021. Two of this year’s incidents involve trash and debris, and two involve unregistered vehicles.

Twenty-one nuisance-related cases were on the court docket.

