Tornado Watch issued for North Missouri counties until 11 pm Friday, June 28

June 28, 2024
The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for various counties in Missouri effective until 11:00 pm, Friday, June 28, 2024. This watch includes counties in other regions as well.

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly between 11 pm and midnight. Some of the storms could be severe and produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 71. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Saturday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10 am. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming north at 5 to 15 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

The affected counties include:

North Missouri CountiesTowns (not all towns listed)
CaldwellHamilton, Braymer, Kingston
CarrollCarrollton, Bogard, Norborne
CharitonSalisbury, Keytesville, Mendon
DaviessGallatin, Jamesport, Pattonsburg
GrundyTrenton, Galt, Spickard
HarrisonBethany, Gilman City, Ridgeway
LinnBrookfield, Marceline, Laclede
LivingstonChillicothe, Avalon, Ludlow
MercerPrinceton, Mercer, Cainsville
PutnamUnionville, Livonia, Powersville
SullivanMilan, Green City, Pollock

 

Residents in these areas should monitor local weather conditions closely and be prepared to take action in case severe weather approaches.

 

Counties outlined in yellow are included in the tornado watch. (Click or tap to enlarge to full size)
