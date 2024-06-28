Tornado Watch issued for North Missouri counties until 11 pm Friday, June 28

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for various counties in Missouri effective until 11:00 pm, Friday, June 28, 2024. This watch includes counties in other regions as well.
Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly between 11 pm and midnight. Some of the storms could be severe and produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 71. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.
Saturday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10 am. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming north at 5 to 15 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
The affected counties include:
|North Missouri Counties
|Towns (not all towns listed)
|Caldwell
|Hamilton, Braymer, Kingston
|Carroll
|Carrollton, Bogard, Norborne
|Chariton
|Salisbury, Keytesville, Mendon
|Daviess
|Gallatin, Jamesport, Pattonsburg
|Grundy
|Trenton, Galt, Spickard
|Harrison
|Bethany, Gilman City, Ridgeway
|Linn
|Brookfield, Marceline, Laclede
|Livingston
|Chillicothe, Avalon, Ludlow
|Mercer
|Princeton, Mercer, Cainsville
|Putnam
|Unionville, Livonia, Powersville
|Sullivan
|Milan, Green City, Pollock
Residents in these areas should monitor local weather conditions closely and be prepared to take action in case severe weather approaches.