Tori Guffey is Putnam County Career and Technical Student of the Month

The Putnam County R-1 School District recently recognized Tori Guffey as the Career and Technical Education Student of the Month for April 2021.

Student winners are chosen by the vocational faculty based on a set of criteria that includes: attendance, grades, cooperation with fellow students and teachers, enthusiasm for subject(s), attitude both in the classroom and out, leadership qualities, and community involvement.

Tori is the daughter of Kari and David Guffey of Powersville, MO. She is a Senior at Putnam County R-1 High School. Tori has been an active member of FFA all four years of High School and she has served as Assistant Secretary, Chapter Historian, Chapter Sentinel, and Chapter Reporter. Tori is also active in FCCLA, DECA, Interact, SADD, and the Advertising Class. She was inducted into the National Honors Society in 2019, and this year she is the NHS Treasurer. Tori has been a cheerleader for her entire HS career and has held the role of Varsity Captain for the past two years.

Tori was nominated for the award by Mr. Randy Morris, her Ag instructor, and FFA advisor.

Mr. Morris had the following to say during the nomination meeting: “Tori Guffey has been a dedicated and active 4-year member of the Putnam County FFA. During this time she has been involved in many activities, participated on agricultural contest teams, as well as serving in officer positions, including chapter reporter this year. As a reporter, she worked many hours this year, designing and making a chapter scrapbook which won first place in the Area 3 FFA scrapbook contest. She also was active in updating our FFA Facebook page.”

The Putnam County R1 School District feels that these monthly rewards reinforce the importance of Career and Technical Education in our schools. Learning a skilled trade or craft enables many capable students to enter the workforce and establish successful careers. Vocational instruction also helps college-bound students succeed in various avenues of study.

