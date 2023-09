Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

Tonga Day will be held at Moberly Park in Trenton this weekend.

The event is scheduled for September 22 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and September 23 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. A special program will take place on September 22 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on September 23 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Tonga Day will feature vendors, crafts, music, performances, and food. Admission is free.

For more information, call 503-421-1109 or 801-577-9869.

