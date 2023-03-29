“Toddler Tuesdays” return to Crowder State Park

Toddlers and other preschool-aged children are invited to attend Toddler Tuesdays at Crowder State Park in the park’s enclosed shelter.
Join park team members at 9 a.m. Tuesdays, starting April 4. Each week, toddlers will hear a nature story, make a nature craft, and participate in an activity, such as a nature walk.
Toddler Tuesday schedule:
- April 4
- April 11
- April 18
- April 25
- May 2
- May 9
Crowder State Park is located at 76 NW Highway 128 in Trenton. For more information, call 660-359-6473.