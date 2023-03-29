“Toddler Tuesdays” return to Crowder State Park

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Toddlers and other preschool-aged children are invited to attend Toddler Tuesdays at Crowder State Park in the park’s enclosed shelter.

Join park team members at 9 a.m. Tuesdays, starting April 4. Each week, toddlers will hear a nature story, make a nature craft, and participate in an activity, such as a nature walk.

Toddler Tuesday schedule:

April 4

April 11

April 18

April 25

May 2

May 9

Crowder State Park is located at 76 NW Highway 128 in Trenton. For more information, call 660-359-6473.

Related