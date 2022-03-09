Toddler Tuesdays at Crowder State Park begin on March 22

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Toddlers and preschool-age children can experience time outdoors playing, learning, and exploring natural resources. Toddler Tuesdays will be held at 9 a.m. on Tuesdays, March 22, March 29, April 5, April 12, April 19, and April 26.

Each week, park team members will read a nature story, make a nature craft and do an activity such as a nature walk to look at the beauty of the natural world.

Families are invited to join for one or all events. These programs are free to the public and will be located in the enclosed shelter.

The public is strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others.

Directions to the enclosed shelter from Highway 6 are to turn onto Highway 146 at the big white cross. Follow Highway 146 to Highway 128. Turn right onto Highway 128 to enter the park. Follow Highway 128 to the lake guardrail. The enclosed shelter drive is a left turn along the guardrail.

For more information about the event, call Crowder State Park at 660-359-6473.

Related