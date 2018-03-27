Today marks final day for county/district candidates to file for August primary election

Today is the final day for county and district candidates to file for the August primary election.

As of 11:15 Tuesday morning, March 27, there was only one race in Grundy County. Rick Hull, Mark Moore, and Phillip Ray have filed for Presiding Commissioner.

Others filing for Grundy County offices include Betty Spickard for County Clerk, Becky Stanturf for Circuit Court Clerk/Recorder of Deeds, Steve Hudson for Associate Circuit Court Judge, and Carrie Lamm Clark for Prosecuting Attorney.

All candidates filing for Grundy County offices so far filed as a Republican.

As of 11:30 Tuesday morning, March 27, there were several races at the district-level.

Four candidates filed for the Sixth District United States Representative position: Republican Sam Graves of Tarkio, Democrats Winston Apple of Independence as well as Henry Robert Martin of Kansas City, and Libertarian Dan Hogan of Saint Peters.

Three Republican candidates filed for 18th District State Senate: Lindell Shumake of Hannibal, Craig Redmon of Canton, and Cindy O’Laughlin of Shelbina.

Two candidates filed for 12th District State Senate: Republican Dan Hegeman of Cosby and Democrat Terry Richard of Holt.

Two candidates also filed for Seventh District State Representative: Republican Rusty Black of Chillicothe and Democrat Dennis VanDyke of Marceline.

The Second District State Representative position has two Republican candidates: J. Eggleston of Maysville and Amy Babcock of Stewartsville.

The Eighth House District has two candidates: Republican James (Jim) Neely of Cameron and Democrat Caleb McKnight of Lathrop.

There are also two candidates for the Sixth House District: Republican Tim Remole of Excello and Democrat Mitch Wrenn of Marceline.

Republican candidate Danny Busick of Newtown is the only one to file so far for Third District State Representative.

There was one race for area circuit court judges.

Republican Ryan Horsman of Chillicothe and Democrat Brent Elliott of Stewartsville both filed for circuit court judge in Division Two of the 43rd Judicial Circuit Court. Republican Tom Chapman of Chillicothe is the only candidate to file so far in Division One of the 43rd Judicial Circuit Court.

Republican Tom Alley of Bethany is unopposed so far for Third Judicial Circuit Court Judge.

Democrat Terry Tschannen of Brookfield is the only candidate so far for Ninth Judicial Circuit Court Judge.

Candidates must file for the August Primary Election by 5 o’clock Thursday evening, March 29, 2018. Candidates for county offices must file at their respective courthouses. District and state-level candidates must file with the Secretary of State’s Office in Jefferson City.

