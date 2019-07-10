Today is the deadline for residents to register to vote in Rich Hill Township

Today (Wednesday, July 10, 2019) is the last day for residents of the Rich Hill Township of Livingston County to register to vote for the special election August 6th to consider a tax levy for roads.

Individuals who want to register to vote or change their address may do so in the Livingston County Clerk’s Office until 5 o’clock on Wednesday evening. Appropriate identification is required to be shown.

Special arrangements may be made by calling the clerk’s office at 660-646-8000 extension 3.

Rich Hill Township voters will consider the continuation of a tax levy for four years during the special election August 6th. The levy is 35 cents on $100 of assessed valuation.

Township voters defeated the road tax proposal in April.